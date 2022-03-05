BYU Falls to USF, Awaits Postseason Fate

BYU couldn’t generate enough offense as they fell to San Francisco 75-61 Saturday night in the WCC Quarterfinals.

BYU went into the half down 27-24, but the Cougars couldn’t get enough baskets in the second half to keep pace with the Dons. Alex Barcello was bottled up all night and BYU couldn’t get enough offense elsewhere, which really was the story the last two months of the season. Alex Barcello led BYU with 18 points and Fouss was the lone other BYU player in double figures with 16 points.

BYU now awaits its postseason fate, which will likely be the NIT. BYU was Lunardi’s last team in the tournament going into the game and BYU will be on bubble lists the next week, but other bubble teams have opportunities to improve their resume while BYU sits at home. BYU heads into the postseason with a 23-10 record and will await Selection Sunday March 13.