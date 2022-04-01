BYU Makes Top 6 For JUCO POY Sean East

Sean East, the JUCO Player of the Year, is nearing a decision and BYU is among the finalists. East released his final 6 schools and BYU made the cut along with Oregon, Kentucky, Clemson, Missouri, and South Florida.

East made an official visit to BYU the week of the Washington State NIT game, where he attended the game and visited on and around campus. East and his dad both enjoyed the visit, telling me that “BYU is amazing.”

I expect Sean to announce his decision right around April 13 when the signing period begins.

The 6-foot-3 lefty point guard was absolutely electric for John Logan College this year, averaging 21 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds on 53% shooting, 41% from deep, and 89% from the foul line and 2.8-to-1 assist to turnover ratio. He scored 43 points in his final JUCO game.

Prior to JUCO, East played two years of D1 ball. He committed to UMass as a freshman in 2019 where he averaged 9.3 points and 4.9 assists. He transferred to Bradley as a sophomore where he averaged 9 points and 4 assists on 42% shooting from the floor and 35% shooting from three.

Right now I would peg BYU and Mizzou as the two favorites with Oregon as a dark horse. Kentucky is among the finalists, but I’m not sure how much they will prioritize him. East has taken visits to BYU and Mizzou and is planning one to South Florida the weekend of April 8.

Mark Pope has been recruiting Sean since December and BYU’s staff has been on Sean as hard as anyone. Missouri recently hired Dennis Gates as their new coach, but they have some good momentum on their side. They landed a commitment last week from Mohamed Diarra, the top JUCO big in the nation, and are looking to pair the top JUCO guard in East with him.

Sean would be a huge addition for BYU. He has 3 years to play 2 (meaning he has redshirt available), and would be BYU’s starting point next season and the inaugural Big 12 season in 2023. He was a good D1 player and took his game to another level this pass year. He is elite in pick-n-roll situations and can score from all three levels. His signature shot is his floater, which he hits at a high clip.

You can watch highlights from Sean below.