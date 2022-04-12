Where Will Former BYU Star Tyler Allgeier Be Drafted?

The 2022 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, with the first round beginning on April 28.

Tyler Allgeier ran wild for BYU over the last two seasons, combining for 2,731 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns over 2020 and 2021, including breaking Luke Staley’s 20-year-old single-season rushing record. His ability to run between the tackles with authority while also bursting through the hole for long touchdown runs is attractive to any NFL team. Time after time, the Cougars relied on Allgeier to carry the load and he did more than his fair share, especially against Power 5 opponents.

The last BYU running back to be drafted was Jamaal Williams in 2017, when he went in the fourth round, 134th overall, to the Green Bay Packers.

Allgeier looks to be the next installment of Cougar tailbacks in the NFL. Where will he land? Most mock drafts have Allgeier going somewhere between the fourth and fifth round. Let’s take a look at four teams with picks in that area who need running backs who could use one of their selections on Allgeier.

Arizona Cardinals, Round 3, No. 87 overall, Round 6 No. 201 overall

While the Cardinals did re-sign their No. 1 back from a year ago in James Conner, they lost his sidekick as Chase Edmonds signed with the Dolphins. Arizona lacks much of any depth below Conner. The Cardinals might be in a tough spot to grab Allgeier, as 87th overall might be too high but it’s expected that he will be gone by the sixth round.

If the Cardinals truly feel good about Allgeier’s chances to stick on the squad and be a quality back, it might be in their best interest to select him in the third round. Kyler Murray needs more weapons.

Houston Texans, Round 4, No. 107, 108 overall

The Texans are a mess and need more than just a running back to get off the ground. However, they also have plenty of picks to pepper their roster with young talent, thanks in part to their mega deal that sent their three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson to Cleveland. Rex Burkhead is currently their projected starting running back. In nine years, he has never rushed for more than 427 yards in a season. Houston needs to inject their roster with young talent and Allgeier could aid new Houston head coach Lovie Smith in turning things around. He would get plenty of early playing time.

Miami Dolphins, Round 4, No. 125 overall

Miami made one of the biggest splashes of the NFL offseason, swinging a trade with Kansas City for superstar receiver Tyreek Hill. They are serious about upgrading their offense around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Chase Edmonds is their assumed starting running back. Raheem Mostert is behind him, but has a long history of injuries.

Allgeier would be a nice change-of-pace back for Miami, as a physical punisher of a runner rather than elite speed like their other backs. New head coach Mike McDaniel has the offensive mind to utilize Allgeier to the best of his potential.

Seattle Seahawks, Round 4, No. 109 overall, Round 5, No. 145 overall

Even though the Seahawks have Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny coming back, both have injury concerns. Plus, head coach Pete Carroll loves drafting running backs. The drop-off is steep after Carson and Penny and Seattle would love a back of Allgeier’s physicality. He has some shades of Marshawn Lynch, a Seahawks legend.

While it’s yet to be seen if Allgeier can go “Beast Mode” in the NFL, putting him on a rebuilding, run-heavy Seahawks roster could get him ample playing time early on.