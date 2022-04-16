3-Star Big Man Adam Stewart Commits to BYU

BYU basketball got a commitment Saturday morning as 2022 big man Adam Stewart announced his commitment to BYU. He will join the program in 2024 after serving his mission in Paris.

The 6-foot-11 big man is rated a 3-Star prospect by ESPN. Originally from the Houston, Texas area, Stewart came to Utah his junior year to prep at local Real Salt Lake Academy, headed by former Wasatch Academy Head Coach David Evans.

Stewart will come to BYU as a walk-on, but has a full academic scholarship to BYU with his 4.0 GPA, 34 ACT, and 1540 SAT score. He was also recruited by Stanford, most of the Ivy League, and Rice. Stewart said his final decision came down to BYU and Rice, where he was also admitted.

Stewart told me that he has been recruited by BYU since 7th grade, starting with Dave Rose and former assistant Tim Lacomb.

“I chose BYU because I love the coaches, the resources, and the opportunity to compete in the Big 12 against guys I’ve grown up playing with,” Stewart told me. “I also have a full academic scholarship to BYU. I would describe my game as having a strong inside presence, but also great hands/touch and the ability to step out and knock down threes.”

Stewart leaves for his mission on July 25.

You can watch highlights from him below.