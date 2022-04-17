BYU Makes Top 8 For Transfer Point Guard Rudi Williams

BYU is searching for a point guard to replace departed seniors Alex Barcello and Te’Jon Lucas. The latest target is Coastal Carolina point guard Rudi Williams. Williams announced his top 8 and BYU is one of the schools along with UConn, Cal, San Diego State, Butler, George Mason, Wichita State, and Xavier.

Top 8‼️ This God’s work pic.twitter.com/h7E3PiroKs — Rudi Williams (@Rueadale) April 17, 2022

Rudi started his career at the JUCO ranks, played a season at Kansas State, and transferred last year to Coastal Carolina.

The 6-foot-2 point guard averaged 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists last season on 51% shooting from the floor and 45% from three. His 3-point shooting ranked 12th nationally, according to KenPom.

Williams has one year of eligibility remaining. One source close to Williams told me he will visit BYU.

Prior to Coastal Carolina, Williams played one season at Kansas State where he was a rotation player averaging 5 points in 18 minutes per game.

BYU has a real shot to land Williams. Ideally BYU would get a point guard with multiple years of eligibility remaining, but Rudi Williams is a great player and would be one of the best guards in the WCC.

You can watch highlight from Rudi below.