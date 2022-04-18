BYU Forwards Caleb Lohner and Gideon George To Enter Transfer Portal

After two seasons at BYU, Forwards Caleb Lohner and Gideon George entered the transfer portal. Jake Hatch was the first to report the news.

Sources confirmed to me Sunday night of both players intentions to enter the portal.

Lohner had an up-and-down two season in Provo. He made the WCC All-Freshman team and was Preseason First Team All-WCC heading into his sophomore year. Lohner averaged 7 points in both his freshman and sophomore years, but his shooting percentages and rebound slipped as a sophomore. Lohner shot around 50% from three in WCC play as a freshman, but could never consistently find his stroke from outside his sophomore year, shooting 21% from three.

Caleb has an NBA build and the ability to be a really good player if he can put things together. He showed flashes during his time at BYU, but never made that leap many hoped for.

With Chris Burgess at Utah, I would consider them the favorite to get Lohner. He signed with Utah out of High School and even began summer practices before Utah released him from his NLI. Caleb at Utah would be quite the rivalry storyline, to say the least.

Gideon declared for the NBA Draft April 8 and is exploring that process. He has one year of college eligibility remaining should he return to college. I could see him going to a school like Colorado State.

Lohner and George are the third and fourth BYU scholarship players to enter the transfer portal, following Nate Hansen and Hunter Erickson. Gideon George is testing the NBA Draft waters and has the option to return to college for his last season.

Sources tell me Fouss and Atiki are both locked in with Pope at BYU, so I would be very surprised to see either one of those guys leave.