Antoine Davis, One of College Basketball’s All-Time Leading Scorers, to Visit BYU

Mark Pope is not sleeping.
After news broke that Caleb Lohner and Gideon George will hit the transfer portal, BYU is hitting the transfer portal hard.
The newest target is Detroit Mercy Guard Antoine Davis. Jon Rothstein confirmed that he will visit BYU, along with Maryland, Kansas State, Georgetown, and Cincinnati.
Detroit transfer Antoine Davis will also visit BYU, per Mike Davis. https://t.co/l9ydfnp1xM— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 18, 2022
You may have never heard of Davis, but he is a lethal scorer. In four seasons at Detroit, he’s averaged 24.6 points and 4.3 assists on 41% shooting from the floor and 36% from three. He has four games with 40+ points in his career, including a career high 48 points. He is number 22 on the all-time list of points scored in college basketball and could be #2 after this season behind only Pete Maravich.
Davis has only one year of eligibility left and is small at 6-1, 165 pounds, but he is absolutely the type of player you go after. He can score at any level of college basketball and will be a huge performer wherever he lands next. He can score from all three levels and can get to the rim or shoot from three.
Anonymous coach on Antoine Davis: “Might be the best scorer in the country. I don’t care how small he is. He can play anywhere in the country.” https://t.co/wBvlciZpyk— Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 14, 2022
Along with Davis, Coastal Carolina transfer Rudi Williams is also visiting BYU. I also spoke with Missouri transfer Sean Durugordon, who told me he has a Zoom call with BYU coaches Wednesday and is planning to visit BYU sometime after. He is a 6-foot-6 wing with a reported 45-inch vertical that has three years of eligibility left.
You can watch highlights from Antoine Davis below.
Detroit Mercy G Antoine Davis has entered the transfer portal.— 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 14, 2022
Davis has scored the most points in the history of the Detroit Mercy program and will be an extremely sought after transfer.
He averaged 23.9PPG, 4.4APG and 3.6RPG last season for Detroit.pic.twitter.com/StN588xKxZ
Loading comments...