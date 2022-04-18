Antoine Davis, One of College Basketball’s All-Time Leading Scorers, to Visit BYU

Mark Pope is not sleeping.

After news broke that Caleb Lohner and Gideon George will hit the transfer portal, BYU is hitting the transfer portal hard.

The newest target is Detroit Mercy Guard Antoine Davis. Jon Rothstein confirmed that he will visit BYU, along with Maryland, Kansas State, Georgetown, and Cincinnati.

Detroit transfer Antoine Davis will also visit BYU, per Mike Davis. https://t.co/l9ydfnp1xM — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 18, 2022

You may have never heard of Davis, but he is a lethal scorer. In four seasons at Detroit, he’s averaged 24.6 points and 4.3 assists on 41% shooting from the floor and 36% from three. He has four games with 40+ points in his career, including a career high 48 points. He is number 22 on the all-time list of points scored in college basketball and could be #2 after this season behind only Pete Maravich.

Davis has only one year of eligibility left and is small at 6-1, 165 pounds, but he is absolutely the type of player you go after. He can score at any level of college basketball and will be a huge performer wherever he lands next. He can score from all three levels and can get to the rim or shoot from three.

Anonymous coach on Antoine Davis: “Might be the best scorer in the country. I don’t care how small he is. He can play anywhere in the country.” https://t.co/wBvlciZpyk — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 14, 2022

Along with Davis, Coastal Carolina transfer Rudi Williams is also visiting BYU. I also spoke with Missouri transfer Sean Durugordon, who told me he has a Zoom call with BYU coaches Wednesday and is planning to visit BYU sometime after. He is a 6-foot-6 wing with a reported 45-inch vertical that has three years of eligibility left.

You can watch highlights from Antoine Davis below.