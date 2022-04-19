BYU Forward Gavin Baxter Enters Transfer Portal

BYU senior forward Gavin Baxter will enter the transfer portal. Ben Criddle was the first to report the news.

BYU's Gavin Baxter has entered the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/LxPvB0Din2 — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) April 19, 2022

The 6-foot-9 forward has been at BYU the last 4 seasons, but played in only 18 total games the last three due to injuries. Gavin has been a difference maker when on the court, but a shoulder injury his sophomore year and torn ACLs the last two seasons derailed him from reaching his high potential. Baxter has one year of eligibility left due to the 2020-2021 COVID season that did not count against eligibility.

Gavin was on a minutes restriction this past year after recovering from a knee injury, and scored in double figures his final three healthy games before tearing his ACL December 1 at UVU.

Baxter can be a difference maker at his next school, but health will obviously be the key question. He showed flashes at BYU with his wingspan and athleticism. Baxter signed with BYU as a member of the 2016 class and served a two-year mission before joining BYU in 2018.

Good luck to Gavin in his next stop!