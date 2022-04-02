BYU Guard Nate Hansen Enters Transfer Portal

BYU’s first scholarship player hit the transfer portal as Nate Hansen entered Saturday afternoon. Verbal Commits was the first to report the news.

Hansen is the second BYU player to hit the portal since the season ended. Walk-on Jeremy DowDell entered earlier in the week.

Hansen was part of Dave Rose’s final recruiting class and returned home from his mission before the season started. The Timpview High School graduate played in 10 games and 17 total minutes this season, scoring 6 points on 2-6 shooting. Local schools such as UVU or Weber State could be in play for the Provo native.

With three returned missionaries coming into the program and only 3 scholarship players coming off the books — Baxter, Harward, and Lucas (Barcello didn’t count against the scholarship limit) — BYU needs at least a few scholarship guys to transfer in order to make room for the transfers Mark Pope and his staff are recruiting. Hansen will be the first of at least a few BYU players that will transfer.

Good luck to Nate at his next stop!