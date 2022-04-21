4-Star 2022 Big Man Fredrick King Visiting BYU

BYU is heavily in the mix for a priority recruit.

Multiple sources confirmed to me 2022 4-Star Big Man Fredrick King is taking his official visit to BYU. He gets on campus Thursday night and will spend most of the day Friday on his official visit. King is rated 4 stars by Rivals and On3 and 3 Stars by 247 Sports own ratings.

How BYU Found King

Remember that plane Mark Pope was on in late March? He was flying to Mexico to visit Fredrick King. King signed with Louisville in November, but was granted a release from his National Letter of Intent March 28 after Louisville went through a coaching staff change. The next day Mark Pope was on a plane to Mexico.

Never paid such close attention to the emergency exit instructions on a flight before! Let’s go!! pic.twitter.com/BYLquinNCq — Mark Pope (@CoachMarkPope) March 29, 2022

King is from the Bahamas and preps at NBA Academy Latin America in Mexico. A BYU connection got BYU in the door. King’s coach is Walter Roese, who is a BYU alum and was a BYU assistant Coach from 2005-2007.

King is a 6-foot-10, 220 pounds center that was completely off the radar until last summer. He blew up in offseason camps and the offers rolled in. He had offers from Creighton, Miami, Georgetown, Miami, and Washington State before choosing Louisville.

King just finished an official visit to Creighton, and one source told me this is likely down to Creighton and BYU. King would be a huge coup for BYU. He has NBA potential and would likely start at the 5 next season and form a strong front court with Fouss and Atiki. He would be an impact player day one and someone BYU could build on heading into the Big 12.

You can watch highlights from King below. King is primarily a low-post scorer who is an elite rebounder and has range out to the three point line. The last video is an interview with him and Walter Roese from a couple months ago.

Film of Fredrick King from the NBA Academy Games in Mexico. He's a mobile big man who is quick off his feet and plays with a exceptionally high intensity level, while possessing intriguing skill, poise, and maturity. King converted 77% of his FGs and 74% of his FTs in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/1660SoiGrQ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) November 9, 2021

Some good moments from Louisville commit Fredrick King ('04) today at the Tarkanian Classic. Great fluidity while being so strong and physical pic.twitter.com/O5DykY3BSl — Caine Purnell (@caine_purnell) December 16, 2021