BYU Forward Caleb Lohner Transfers To Baylor

Caleb Lohner is heading to the Big 12 a year early.

After entering the transfer portal Tuesday, Lohner announced that will be heading to the Big 12 to play for the Baylor Bears.

SIC ‘EM! So excited & blessed to be joining the Baylor family! pic.twitter.com/GZ9QyI2xOB — Caleb Lohner (@caleblohner) April 23, 2022

The 6-foot-8, 235 pounds Lohner had an up-and-down two seasons in Provo. Lohner struggled with consistency during his time in Provo, but he absolutely has the ability to be a great college basketball player and has the physique and athleticism to compete in the Big 12.

He made the WCC All-Freshman team and was Preseason First Team All-WCC heading into his sophomore year. Lohner averaged 7 points in both his freshman and sophomore years, but his shooting percentages and rebound slipped as a sophomore. In WCC play his freshman year, Lohner was a blistering 15-30 (50%) from three in 19 games after shooting 4-25 (16%) in non-conference play. Caleb could never consistently find his stroke from outside his sophomore year, shooting 21% from three. He gave effort every game and his rebounding ability, which is his best skill, should translate.

Caleb has a NBA build and the ability to be a really good player if he can put things together. He showed flashes during his time at BYU, but never made that leap his sophomore year many hoped for. Scott Drew is one of the best coaches in the country and obviously sees the potential in Lohner. Caleb grew up in the Dallas area, so going back to his home state may be the reset that he needs. If he utilizes the COVID year he had as a freshman, he has three years of eligibility remaining (plus a redshirt season).

Good luck to Caleb! We will probably be seeing him in two seasons once BYU enters the Big 12.