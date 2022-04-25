Recapping 4-Star Big Man Fredrick King’s BYU Official Visit

4-Star big man Fredrick King finished his official visit to BYU over the weekend. Fred arrived to Provo Thursday night with his stepdad and stayed until Saturday night.

I gave a background of Fred’s back story with BYU last week. Pope flew to Mexico in late March after Fred was granted release from his Louisville NLI, and Fred’s coach at NBA Academy Latin America is former BYU assistant Walter Roese. King is a 6-foot-10 big man from the Bahamas that signed with Lousiville last November over offers from Creighton, Miami, Georgetown, Washington State, and others.

Fred King’s BYU Visit Experience

I spoke with King’s stepfather, Carson Lundy, about their BYU trip.

“The visit was awesome; from our arrival we were welcomed by coach pope at the airport,” Carson told me. “Me and Fred love the school, the equipment for training, and the staff and the safe feeling you get just from being on the campus. The relationship with Coach Pope is out of this world. He interacts with you and you quickly feel as if you’ve known him for years. He’s down to earth and fun to be around.”

Carson went on to say that Fred is considering all the schools that he has visited. In addition to BYU, he has taken visits to Georgia Tech, Creighton, and is currently finishing his visit to Utah. Utah is his last visit — after the visit Fred will go home and make a decision with his family, so we could get an announcement later this week.

From BYU’s end, one source told me the visit “was awesome.” Fred and his dad got to connect with all the players and BYU’s side feels really good about how the visit went.

Based on everything I know, this will come down to BYU and Creighton. Utah got in the picture a little too late, and to my knowledge the coaching staff never visited Fred in Mexico like Pope did.

Creighton gives Fred a chance to play in the Big East for a potential preseason top 10 team. He wouldn’t start year one, but he would be a rotation player in the front court right away.

For BYU, King would have a very good chance to start day one. BYU will be in the Big 12 beginning his sophomore year, and BYU will play in the Battle 4 Atlantis this year over Thanksgiving. That takes place in King’s home country of Bahamas, which would allow King to play in front of his family. Roese has also been in King’s ear about BYU.

King would be a massive addition to BYU. He is only 17 and just scratching the surface of his potential, but he would be an immediate contributor and form a great, young frontcourt nucleus with Fouss and Atiki. King has NBA potential and would be a cornerstone piece as BYU enters the Big 12.