Recapping Rudi Williams’ BYU Official Visit

BYU is honing in on its potential next point guard.

Coastal Carolina transfer point guard Rudi Williams arrived to BYU Monday for his official visit and left Wednesday morning after two days in Provo.

Had a great time on my BYU visit #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/hyjxwXNz6Y — Rudi Williams (@Rueadale) April 27, 2022

“I really enjoyed my visit to Provo,” Rudi told me. “My favorite part was definitely hanging around the staff. I like the family atmosphere and the resources.”

Rudi went on to say the final schools he is considering are BYU, San Diego State, Wichita state, and Oregon State. He will decide in the “next 10 days or so” after completing his visits. He begins his SDSU visit this Friday.

Rudi started his career at the JUCO ranks, played a season at Kansas State, and transferred last year to Coastal Carolina.

The 6-foot-2 point guard averaged 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists last season on 51% shooting from the floor and 45% from three. His 3-point shooting ranked 12th nationally, according to KenPom. Prior to Coastal Carolina, Williams played one season at Kansas State where he was a rotation player averaging 5 points in 18 minutes per game.

Williams has one year of eligibility remaining.

Rudi would immediately step in and as the starting point guard and has All-WCC potential. BYU still has work to do, but I like their chances to land him. He has a prior connection and is friends with Gideon George from their time in the JUCO ranks.

Fredrick King visited BYU this last weekend, and one of college basketball’s all-time leading scorers in Antoine Davis begins his BYU visit on Thursday. BYU currently has three vacant scholarships.

You can watch highlights from Rudi Williams below.