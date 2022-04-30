BYU Wing Seneca Knight Enters Transfer Portal

After transferring to BYU last offseason, Seneca Knight entered the transfer portal. Verbal Commits was the first to report the news.

BYU G Seneca Knight has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/NLmAKtksYc — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022

Knight spent three seasons at San Jose State before transferring to LSU midseason during the 2020-2021 season. The Louisiana native didn’t suit up for LSU before transferring to BYU last year. Knight was an All-MWC performer at San Jose, averaging 17 points his sophomore season.

He has his moments for BYU this year, starting in 8 of 27 games and averaging 7.4 points on 40% shooting from the field. The 6-foot-6 Knight was forced into multiple positions due to BYU injuries, playing the 2, 3, and 4 spots and various times. Knight scored in double-digits nine times and had a season high of 14 points in three games.

Seneca has one year of eligibility remaining and is continuing to rehab a thumb injury that caused him to miss BYU’s final seven games. He will need a waiver to play immediately at his next school.

Seneca is BYU’s fifth scholarship player to enter the portal following Nate Hansen, Hunter Erickson, Caleb Lohner, and Gavin Baxter.

Good luck to Seneca at his next stop!