BYU RB Tyler Allgeier Drafted By Atlanta Falcons in Fifth Round

Former BYU Running Back Tyler Allgeier was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

We have selected RB Tyler Allgeier with the 151st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 30, 2022

After starting his career as a walk on with no other Division One offers, Allgeier went on to become one of the most productive running backs in BYU history.

Allgeier was the star of BYU’s 2021 season, setting the school-record with 1,601 rushing yards and rushing for 23 touchdowns. He followed this up with a 2020 season where he also rushed over 1,000 yards. Allgeier left BYU fifth on the all-time rushing list and second in rushing touchdowns.

Tyler had a stint at linebacker, racking up 26 tackles — including 9 versus Boise State — as a redshirt freshman in 2019. He transitioned back to running back as a sophomore in 2020 and finished his career with consecutive 1000 yard seasons.

Allgeier brings a bruising rushing style and good top-end speed. He was never injury prone during his time at BYU, playing in all 13 games in 2021 and leading BYU to a 10-3 record and top 20 finish.

Good luck to Tyler in the NFL!