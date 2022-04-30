BYU Center James Empey Signs With Dallas Cowboys

Former BYU starting center James Empey signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys. He shared this post on Instagram announcing the news.

Empey was a 4-year starter at BYU and a rock in the middle of BYU’s offensive line. After redshirting in 2017, he started all 26 games BYU played in 2018-2019, and played in 8 and 7 games, respectively, the next two seasons after struggling with injuries.

Empey committed to Utah as part of the 2015 recruiting class, but came to BYU after his mission to play under his Dad Mike who was BYU’s OL coach in 2016-2017.

Injuries likely prevented Empey from getting drafted, but he is absolutely a NFL talent when healthy. Heading into the 2020 season, Empey was rated as the most underrated center in the country by Pro Football Focus after stellar freshman and sophomore seasons. Not only is he sound technique wise, but he is incredibly smart and was in charge of calling out BYU’s protections when he played.

Good luck to James in the NFL!