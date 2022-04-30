BYU WR Neil Pau’u Signs UDFA Deal With Buffalo Bills

Former BYU Wide Receiver Neil Pau’u has signed an undrafted free agent deal with The Buffalo Bills.

In the four seasons he played at BYU, Pau’u had 123 receptions for 1,484 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was among BYU’s leading receivers in 2020 and 2021, surpassing 500 receiving yards and 45 receptions both seasons. He had a career high 603 yards in 2020 catching passes from Zach Wilson and a career high 6 receiving touchdowns this season.

Pau’u isn’t a burner, but he has a big frame at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds and sure hands. He lined up in the slot and outside at BYU and could be used like a flexed out tight end. Pau’u was a high school quarterback before transitioning to wide receiver in high school. He threw some passes on trick plays while at BYU.

Good luck to Neil in the NFL!