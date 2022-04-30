BYU WR Samson Nacua Signs UDFA Contract With Colts

BYU WR Samson Nacua has reportedly signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

Another Colts undrafted free agent: WR Samson Nacua of BYU. Gonna be a competitive WR room in 2022 — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) April 30, 2022

After playing four seasons at the University of Utah, the 6-foot-4 wideout transferred to BYU for his last season to play with his brother Puka. He is the younger brother of former BYU safety Kai Nacua.

Samson played in all 13 games for BYU and finished the year with 21 receptions for 329 yards and 3 touchdowns. He had a season high 107 receiving yards versus Virginia. He had a career high 362 yards and 5 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018 and was a contributor in all five of his college seasons.

His BYU pro day got him on the radar of NFL scouts when he ran a 4.48 40-yard dash, which is especially impressive with his 6-foot-4 frame. He also posted 16 reps on the bench press and a 32-inch vertical jump.

Good luck to Samson in the NFL!