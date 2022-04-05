BYU Guard Hunter Erickson Enters Transfer Portal

After two seasons in Provo, BYU guard Hunter Erickson entered the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon. Verbal Commits was the first to report the news.

The Timpview High School graduate played in 19 games this season, scoring 20 total points and averaging just under 5 minutes a game.

A member of the 2018 recruiting class, Erickson was a prolific scorer in high school and has an elite vertical. Erickson served a two-year mission following high school and then could never consistently crack the rotation during his time in Provo.

Erickson is the third BYU player to transfer and the second scholarship player to transfer after Nate Hansen hit the portal last weekend. I could see local teams such as Utah State, UVU, and possibly even Utah get involved for Erickson over the coming weeks. He has three years of eligibility remaining (plus a redshirt season) if he decides to utilize his free COVID season.

Erickson’s transfer means BYU now has two open scholarships to work with, although more outgoing transfers will likely be on the way.

Good luck to Hunter in his next stop!