Early Look at BYU Basketball’s 2022 Non-Conference Schedule

BYU missed out on the 2022 NCAA Tournament, but an aggressive non-conference schedule put them in contention for a bid. BYU had two Quad One wins over San Diego State and Missouri State, and three Quad Two wins versus Oregon, Utah, and Utah State.

College basketball teams are allowed up to 31 games on their regular season schedule. BYU will play 16 WCC games, meaning they have 15 non-conference games. Right now we know of 9 that are finalized or just about finalized, and a couple others that could happen.

We take a look below at what we know and what could happen.

Battle 4 Atlantis — November 23-25 in the Bahamas

Teams: Kansas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, USC, Butler, NC State, Dayton, BYU

BYU will play three games over Thanksgiving in one of the premier non-conference tournaments. Four of the eight teams went dancing, headlined by National Champion Kansas. This will be a tough test for BYU in the first few weeks of the season and give the Cougars an early measuring stick. Any wins BYU picks up will be quality wins and should resonate come March.

All games will be broadcast on ESPN networks. Matchups have not been set yet — last year they were announced in late May.

Neutral Site vs Creighton in Las Vegas

BYU lost to Creighton 83-71 in South Dakota this last season, and the return game will take place once again on a neutral court in Vegas. Creighton returns most of its key pieces and could be a preseason top 10 team. They made it to the round of 32 versus Kansas and took the Jayhawks to the wire despite having multiple key injuries.

The Bluejays will be really good and could be BYU’s toughest non-conference game.

Home Versus Utah

BYU will go for three straight wins versus the Utes when they host them in Provo. Last game in Provo was played in front of no fans due to COVID restrictions.

Home versus Missouri State

After travelling to Springfield, Missouri to take on the Bears on their home court in December, Missouri State will return the game in Provo this season.

Home versus UVU

BYU look to avenge last year’s loss in Orem at the Marriott Center.

Home versus Weber State

After playing in Ogden last season and in Vivint Arena the year prior, BYU is expected to host the Wildcats in Provo.

Away/Neutral versus Utah State

BYU has won 10 straight in the series versus the Aggies. BYU hosted the Aggies in Provo last year, played in Logan the year prior, and in Vivint Arena the year before that. BYU is expected to play the Aggies once again, I’m not sure yet if it will be in SLC or in Logan.

Other Potential Games:

Road at San Diego State

Nothing is on the books after the current home-and-home expired last year, but both Mark Pope and SDSU Head Coach Brian Dutcher expressed interest in continuing the series. Last year was in Provo, so a 2022 game would happen at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

Iona

Iona Head Coach Rick Pitino mentioned in 2020 that he had a home-and-home scheduled with BYU and that Iona’s game would be in Madison Square Garden. BYU was supposed to play Iona in MSG last year but the game fell through. We’ll see if the Cougars go to MSG in 2022 to take on Pope’s college coach at Kentucky.

If all 11 of those games happen, BYU would need four more games to round out the schedule. I’d expect a few buy games and at least 1-2 more road/neutral games to complete the schedule.