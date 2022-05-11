Recapping Forward Josiah Allick’s BYU Official Visit

As I reported late last week, Kansas City transfer Josiah Allick came to Provo early this week for his official visit to BYU.

I talked a bit to Josiah Tuesday night about his time in Provo.

“I had a really good time,” Josiah told me. “The campus was really beautiful and being from Nebraska the mountains were amazing every time I went outside. I don’t have a set date for my decision yet and the schools I’m still considering are Oklahoma, BYU, Clemson, and New Mexico.”

Allick visited Oklahoma before his BYU visit and will likely visit Clemson and New Mexico before making a decision.

The 6-foot-8, 240 pounds forward has played the last three seasons at Kansas City, a member of the Summit League. His most productive season came in in 2020-2021 when he averaged 15 points and and 6 rebounds on 57% shooting from the floor and 35% shooting from three. He played through ankle and back issues this last season that caused him to play in only 17 games and get ankle surgery, but he still averaged 13 points on 55% shooting from the field and 36% from three.

Josiah is a versatile forward that could fill the stretch 4 spot that BYU is looking for. He was the defacto 5 for Kansas City often times due to their lack of size. He can score down low, put the ball on the floor, and has range out to the three-point line while being a good rebounder.

If he utilizes his free COVID year he has two years of eligibility remaining, which means he could play in BYU’s inaugural Big 12 season in 2023-2024. Allick would immediately get major minutes for BYU and could start right away. Eastern Michigan big man Mo Njie’s visit coincided with Allick, who is more of a 5 man and has a different game than Allick. BYU could bring in both players.

You can watch highlights from Allick below.