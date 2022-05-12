Recapping Mo Njie’s BYU Official Visit

BYU had two official visitors earlier this week in Kansas City Forward Josiah Allick and Eastern Michigan big man Mo Njie.

I spoke to Allick Tuesday recapping his BYU official visit, and recently had the chance to catch up a bit with Njie. Mo posted photos on Tuesday from his official visit.

Thank you to head coach Mark Pope, BYU coaching staff, and all the fans and families for a wonderful visit ‼️‼️ #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/FwAhQURujY — Mo Njie (@MONJIE_5) May 10, 2022

“I loved the visit to BYU!” Mo told me. “The community, the opportunities, and the love was very apparent and it was a great experience. The coaching staff are all great guys. I haven’t decided on a time frame of when I want to make a decision, but it’ll hopefully be sometime soon!”

Mo went on to say that he hasn’t decided on his final list of schools yet, but that BYU and SMU are the only two visits he has taken so far. He visited SMU before BYU.

“Big Mo” is a 6-foot-10, 245 pounds big man that made the MAC All-Freshman team this past season after averaging 6.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 block on 62% shooting while shooting 4-8 from three in just under 20 minutes per game. According to KenPom, he ranked 82 nationally in defensive rebounding percentage, 119 in block percentage, and 63 nationally in two-point field goal percentage. He started in 25 of 28 games. Foul trouble limited some of his minutes — he averaged 3 fouls per game — but more college experience should help him cut down on that. BYU has been in contact with Njie since he entered the portal back in March. Njie told me back in March that BYU was in “high consideration” and that he started talking with Pope then.

BYU recruited Njie a bit out of high school when he was a 3-star recruit but never offered him. Njie has offers from Providence, Dayton, Xavier, and others before ultimately choosing Eastern Michigan. He grew up in Ohio and has a high ceiling with his 7-foot-2 wingspan. His 4-8 shooting from three is a small sample size, but suggests he could develop his outside shooting ability in addition to his work inside and on the defensive end.

He has three years of eligibility remaining and would form a nice nucleus with Atiki and Fouss not only next season but as BYU enters the Big 12. Mo is a top priority for BYU as they try to add two frontcourt players. Allick would fit the stretch four type player BYU is seeking, and Mo would give BYU a rim protector and a big body on the inside. Mo would get major minutes if he chooses BYU and could start right away. He brings proven D1 production in just one season and also high upside that coaches can continue to develop.