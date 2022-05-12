BYU-Utah State Cancel Football Games As BYU Enters Big 12

BYU’s Big 12 future continues to get a little more clear. Utah State announced Thursday that this year’s game in Provo “will be the last in the near future as the Cougars begin their affiliation with the Big 12 Conference in 2023.” BYU and Utah State were scheduled to play each season from 2023-2026. BYU also released a statement saying they have no scheduled games with Utah State beyond 2022.

BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe statement regarding BYU-Utah State football series. pic.twitter.com/L5ce5deCsb — BYU Cougars PR (@BYUCougarsPR) May 12, 2022

The move also suggests that the Big 12 will go with a 9-game conference schedule. BYU previously had four non-conference games on the 2023 slate and is now down to three, which opens the door for 9 conference games.

BYU’s 2023 non-conference games are listed below:

September 2 vs Tennessee (Home)

September 16 at Arkansas (Away)

November 18 vs SUU (Home)

Depending on how the 2023 Big 12 schedule works out, BYU will have 6 or 7 home games in 2023. The Big 12 is expected to release the 2023 conference schedule in October.

As for the series with Utah State, it could be several years after 2022 until we see another matchup with the Aggies on the gridiron. BYU has several games in future years they need to cancel in order to accommodate the Big 12 conference schedule, and the Aggies were a casualty of that.

This year’s game will be Thursday, September 29 in Provo.