3-Star 2022 Forward Braeden Moore Signs With BYU

BYU hoops added a commitment to its 2022 recruiting class as 3/4-Star forward Braeden Moore announced his commitment to BYU. He is rated a 4-star prospect by ESPN and 3-star prospect by Rivals and 247 Sports.

“The style of play, academics, culture, coaches and location won me over,” Moore told me when I asked him why he signed with BYU. “I visited BYU last week with my brother (6’6 8th grade hooper) and my mom. Dad couldn’t make it. Both parents were college athletes. Mom swam at Pepperdine and dad played at Point Loma. We are from SoCal originally and moved to Nashville 7 years ago.”

Moore is not LDS but is a devout Christian.

At 6-foot-8, 210 pounds Moore can play the wing or the four as a stretch forward. Moore committed to Rutgers last July before de-committing in October. He also reported offers from Wisconsin, Nebraska, Arizona State, Wisconsin, Kansas, Auburn, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Memphis, San Diego State, Houston, and several others. He took official visits last summer to Nebraska and Wisconsin in addition to Rutgers.

Moore grew up and played in Tennessee and California before moving his senior year to prep at Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California. Donda Academy was opened this year by Kanye West. Moore was on the cover of Slam Magazine earlier this year with his teammates and Kanye.

He is a knock down shooter that does a lot of his damage from well beyond the arc. As a junior, he averaged 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 37% from three-point range in his junior season at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville. His recruiting dropped a bit his senior year as he was overshadowed by some bigger recruits at Donda Academy. He has over 2000+ high school points and a 41% 3-point shooter.

Great season, once in a lifetime opportunity. 2000+ HS career points | 41% 3-pt field goal #uncommitted #GodisGood

Moore will immediately step in as a knockdown shooter in the rotation at the 3 and 4 spots. He should get immediate playing time and will be a valuable piece as BYU heads to the Big 12 and helps shores up BYU’s frontcourt with his shooting versatility. He’ll need to work on his foot speed to defend at the Big 12 level, but his shooting will translate right away. He comes to BYU on scholarship, meaning BYU for now has two open scholarships after Moore’s signing.

