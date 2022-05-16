BYU-Tennessee Football 2023 Season Opener Cancelled, BYU to Receive Buyout

The BYU-Tennessee 2023 season opener in Provo is off the table as the Vols announced they have replaced the game with a neutral site game with Virginia in Nashville.

From the release: “Tennessee was originally scheduled to begin the season against BYU in Provo, Utah, but this contest played in-state versus Virginia replaces that game.”

BYU had been shedding non-conference games in order to prepare for the influx of Big 12 Conference games beginning of 2023, but things appeared set last week once the Utah State series was cancelled. That put BYU at 3 non-conference games, which set BYU up for a 9-game Big 12 schedule.

According to BYU, Tennessee will pay BYU a buyout fee, meaning the cancellation wasn’t originated from BYU’s end.

BYU athletic department spokesperson Jon McBride confirms that Tennessee is buying out its Sept. 2, 2023 game at BYU. McBride said BYU won't be issuing a statement regarding the matter. — Jay Drew (@drewjay) May 16, 2022

The buyout is reportedly worth 2 million dollars and will come from the Tennessee-Virginia ticket revenue. From the Knoxville News:

According to the memorandum of understanding, the first $2 million in net ticket revenue from the game at Nissan Stadium will be designated as UT’s buyout to the BYU contract.

With the news, BYU is down just Arkansas (road) and SUU (home) on the 2023 non-conference schedule, meaning BYU will need to add one game if the Big 12 goes with 9 conference games.