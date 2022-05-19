BYU Early Double-Digit Favorite Over South Florida, Other Odds Released

We’re still over 3 months away from college football starting, but oddsmakers have already released lines for some of the week one and top 2022 games.

Week one lines have been posted by multiple sites, and BYU is an early 12.5-point road favorite over South Florida in the season opener. The Bulls are coming off a 2-10 season, but they (along with BYU) are among the top teams in returning production. They gave BYU a competitive 35-27 game in Provo last season.

Freshman Timmy McClain had a nice game in Provo last season with 186 passing yards and 55 rushing yards, but USF could have an upgrade at QB. Former Baylor starting QB Gerry Bohanon recently transferred to USF and is expected to be the starter. He passed for 2,200 yards and was Baylor’s starter when they beat BYU.

Other Odds

FanDuel released spreads for some of the top college football games of the year, and three BYU games were included. Note that + means underdog and - means favorite.

BYU -1.5 vs Baylor

BYU +6.5 at Oregon

BYU +6.5 vs Notre Dame (Las Vegas)

Those odds will fluctuate as the game gets closer, but Vegas has BYU as underdogs in two of the three. All three opponents are expected to be in the preseason top 25.