BYU Releases 2022 Kickoff Times and TV Networks

ESPN and FOX released TV plans for the upcoming college football season, meaning we have clarity on many of BYU’s start times and tv plans.

Five of BYU’s home games will on an ESPN networks, while the sixth versus Dixie State will be on BYUtv and ESPN3.

Road games at Oregon and Boise State will be broadcast by FOX — the game at Oregon will be on FOX, Boise State will be on FOX, FS1, or FS2 — and the Notre Dame game will be at 4:30 PT on NBC.

Below is the full schedule, courtesy of BYU’s official release. Games that don’t have start times or exact TV networks will be announced 12 days before kickoff.

The first thing that jumps out to me is the opener at South Florida. BYU got a good break that it won’t be a Noon eastern start, but will likely have to deal with the Tampa humidity and heat.

Two of the six home games are not on a Saturday. Utah State will be on ESPN and ECU on ESPN2. The game versus Utah State got moved up one extra day to a Thursday, giving BYU a couple extra days to prep for Notre Dame. The Irish have a bye leading up to BYU.

Only 7 of the 12 kickoff times are known now, but Baylor is the only truly late game with its 8:15 MT start. Oregon is the earliest start time and will be one of the featured college football games of the day at 12:30 PT on FOX.