Arizona State OL Transfer Sione Veikoso Commits to BYU

BYU football picked up another transfer commitment as Arizona State offensive lineman Sione Veikoso announced his commitment to BYU.

The Kailua, Hawaii native served a LDS mission in Brazil right after high school and committed to Oregon State after coming home, but ultimately flipped to Arizona State and was a part of the Sun Devils program last season where he redshirted after appearing in one game.

Sione is a huge body at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds. He is immediately eligible to play and has four years of eligibility remaining. 247 Sports rated him as a 3-Star prospect out of High School when he had offers from Oregon State, Arizona State, BYU, Washington State, and others.

Veikoso joins Oregon’s Kingsley Suamataia, Cal’s Christopher Brooks, Stanford fullback Houston Heimuli, and Vanderbilt cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally as transfers BYU has added to the 2022 roster.

Veikoso joins a very deep BYU offensive line room and will likely be a depth piece this year as he tries to crack the two-deep. He has the size of an offensive tackle, so my guess would be that he starts out there rather than guard.

Offensive line wasn’t necessarily a huge need, but BYU is building a deep unit as they head into the Big 12.