Kansas City Transfer Josiah Allick Schedules BYU Visit

BYU’s transfer pursuit is continuing, and the latest target is Kansas City forward Josiah Allick. Allick told me on Thursday that he has scheduled a visit to BYU beginning May 9 — official visits are allowed to last up to 48 hours.

The 6-foot-8, 240 pounds forward has played the last three seasons at Kansas City, a member of the Summit League. His most productive season came in in 2020-2021 when he averaged 15 points and and 6 rebounds on 57% shooting from the floor and 35% shooting from three. He played through ankle and back issues this last season that caused him to play in only 17 games, but he still averaged 13 points on 55% shooting from the field and 36% from three.

Josiah is a versatile forward that could fill the stretch 4 spot that BYU is looking for. He was the defacto 5 for Kansas City often times due to their lack of size. He can score down low, put the ball on the floor, and has range out to the three-point line while being a good rebounder. He had a Zoom call with BYU coaches Wednesday where they talked about his potential fit, and the visit was lined up shortly after. Allick is visiting Oklahoma this weekend, but the quick turnaround on the BYU visit shows that BYU has a chance to land Allick.

Other schools such as Iowa State, Clemson, and Mississippi State are after him, so BYU will has some stiff competition. If he utilizes the COVID year he has two years of eligibility remaining, meaning he could play in BYU’s inaugural Big 12 season.

You can watch highlights of Allick below.