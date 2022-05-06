Antoine Davis Set to Announce May 9 — Where Does BYU Fit?

BYU has been in heavy pursuit for Antoine Davis, one of college basketball’s all-time leading scorers. Davis announced Thursday that he would make his decision Monday, May 9.

MonDay — Antoine Davis (@Youngdvs13) May 5, 2022

Detroit transfer Antoine Davis will announce his college decision on Monday, he tells @On3sports.



Choosing between Kansas State, Maryland, Georgetown, BYU, or a return to Detroit.



Averaged 23.9 PPG, 4.4 APG and 3.6 RPG last season. https://t.co/wTCDssh24d — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 5, 2022

Davis has taken official visits to Maryland, Georgetown, Kansas State, and BYU in that order. Those are his final schools along with returning to Detroit Mercy.

Davis has spent the last four seasons at Detroit Mercy playing under his dad Mike Davis. In four seasons at Detroit, he averaged 24.6 points and 4.3 assists on 41% shooting from the floor and 36% from three. He has four games with 40+ points in his career, including a career high 48 points. He is number 22 on the all-time list of points scored in college basketball and could be #2 after this season behind only Pete Maravich.

If you want to read into things and drive yourself crazy trying to interpret what college kids’ tweets mean, you can look into Antoine capitalizing the M and D in his “Monday” tweet — is he hinting at Maryland? Is he returning to play for his dad Mike Davis at Detroit? What does it mean?! Honestly, it all probably means nothing and he just decided to capitalize the D.

Based on what I’ve heard from sources and my own interpretation, I believe the most likely destinations are Kansas State, BYU, or a return to Detroit. Kansas State has been considered the front runner for weeks, and I would probably still give the edge to them today. Antoine has a long-standing relationship with the Wildcats coaching staff and loved his visit to Manhattan a couple weeks ago. However, I don’t consider them the slam dunk I thought they were two weeks ago.

Davis visited BYU April 28-April 30, and sources told me the visit went very well and that BYU is more confident in their chances after the visit. Antoine was accompanied by his brother, who was with Antoine on other visits, and his brother and dad both really like what BYU has to offer. Antoine would be given the keys to BYU’s offense and could mesh some of the isolation stuff he does so well with Mark Pope’s pistol offense. BYU is pursuing transfer guard Rudi Williams, but that doesn’t dampen BYU’s pursuit of Davis or their chances to land either player— both players could start together in BYU’s backcourt.

Maryland just landed a ball centric transfer guard in Jahmir Young, so I have a hard time seeing them, and there just really hasn’t been any buzz for Georgetown. 247 Sports analyst Eric Bosse wrote, “headed into the weekend, Kansas State and BYU are getting the most buzz (for Antoine)”.

Davis has one year of eligibility remaining and will be a huge addition at whatever school he lands at next. I’m having a hard time putting my finger exactly on where Antoine will land, but I will not be surprised if he picks BYU, Kansas State, or returns to Detroit. Maybe he’ll surprise us all and pick a school not on his Final Five. We should find out for sure on Monday.