Coastal Carolina Guard Rudi Williams Commits to BYU

BYU added its first transfer of the offseason as former Coastal Carolina and Kansas State guard Rudi Williams committed to BYU on Saturday. Rudi took an official visit to Provo April 25-27, which sealed BYU as his top destination.

You don’t gotta like it but you gon feel it…CougNation let’s Roc #Committed pic.twitter.com/1V3Ke7To5K — Rudi Williams (@Rueadale) May 7, 2022

The Ontario, Canada native started his career with two seasons at the JUCO ranks, played a season at Kansas State, and transferred last year to Coastal Carolina.

The 6-foot-2 point guard/combo guard averaged 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists last season on 51% shooting from the floor and 45% from three. His 3-point shooting ranked 12th nationally and his effective field goal percentage was 115th nationally, both according to KenPom. Prior to Coastal Carolina, Williams played one season at Kansas State where he was a rotation player averaging 5 points in 18 minutes per game.

Williams has one year of eligibility remaining and is a grad transfer that is immediately eligible to play. He has an existing relationship with Gideon George from their time in the JUCO ranks.

With Williams on the board, BYU for now has three scholarships remaining. Rudi will play a lot of point guard for BYU and could play the two depending on who else BYU brings in. He won’t be around for the Big 12, but he has All-WCC potential and can mentor some of BYU’s incoming guards like Dallin Hall, Richie Saunders, and Tanner Toolson. He chose BYU over other finalists San Diego State, Oregon State, and Wichita State.

You can watch highlights from Rudi below.