Eastern Michigan Big Man Mo Njie Schedules BYU Visit

BYU is going after a big man to shore up next season’s front court. Eastern Michigan Forward/Center Mo Njie told me that he will arrive to Provo Sunday night to begin this official visit. Official visits are allowed to last up to 48 hours. It will overlap with Kansas City Forward Josiah Allick.

The 6-foot-10, 245 pounds big man made the MAC All-Freshman team this season after averaging 6.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 block on 62% shooting while shooting 4-8 from three in just under 20 minutes per game. According to KenPom, he ranked 82 nationally in defensive rebounding percentage, 119 in block percentage, and 63 nationally in two-point field goal percentage. He started in 25 of 28 games. Foul trouble limited some of his minutes — he averaged 3 fouls per game — but more college experience should help him cut down on that. BYU has been in contact with Njie since he entered the portal back in March. Njie told me back in March that BYU was in “high consideration” and that he started talking with Pope then.

BYU recruited Njie a bit out of high school when he was a 3-star recruit but never offered him. Njie has offers from Providence, Dayton, Xavier, and others before ultimately choosing Eastern Michigan. He grew up in Ohio and has a high ceiling with his 7-foot-2 wingspan. His 4-8 shooting from three is a small sample size, but suggests he could develop his outside shooting ability in addition to his work inside and on the defensive end. He has three years of eligibility remaining and would form a nice nucleus with Atiki and Fouss not only next season but as BYU enters the Big 12.

Njie has already visited SMU and is in contact with multiple power conference schools, but BYU is on his short list of destinations. Njie would be an instant rotation player and could start at the 5 right away.

With the commitment of Rudi Williams, BYU has three open scholarships. I believe they will add two frontcourt players and one more guard or wing.

Below are some highlights from Njie from his time in high school.