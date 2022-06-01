BYU-San Diego State Hoops Extend Series Two More Seasons

BYU announced Wednesday that they have extended the men’s basketball series with San Diego State two more seasons. Next season’s game will be November 11 at Viejas Arena in San Diego and the 2023 game will be in Provo.

BYU has won both games the past two years. The Aztecs are coming off a NCAA Tournament appearance and return nearly all their top contributors from a year ago. They will likely be a preseason top 25 team.

Below is what we know so far of the non-conference schedule. BYU gets 15 non-conference games with the WCC’s 16-game conference schedule, but WCC sources have told me that a vote will happen soon on moving back to an 18-game conference schedule this season. If that happens, BYU will play 13 non-conference games. So far we know of 10 games.

Teams: Kansas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, USC, Butler, NC State, Dayton, BYU