Transfer Forward Noah Waterman Set To Visit BYU

BYU is honing in on one of the more unique players in college basketball.

6-foot-11 Noah Waterman from Detroit Mercy (the same school as Antoine Davis) is coming to BYU for an official visit, sources close to Noah and BYU confirmed to me. He is set to visit Provo next week, the week of June 13, likely sometime in the middle of the week.

Waterman is listed as a guard/forward by Detroit Mercy because of his ability to hit threes and put the ball on the floor. He would likely play mostly as a stretch 4 at BYU, but can play positions two through five. Noah committed to St Bonaventure the first week of June, but backed off that commitment.

Waterman has been in college for three seasons. He started his career at Niagara, where he played in 8 games before a nagging ankle injury shut him down for the rest of the season. He entered the transfer portal after his freshman year and went to Detroit Mercy, where he spent the last two seasons.

Waterman played in only 15 games during the COVID shortened 2020-2021. He initially was forced to sit out to the beginning of the season until the NCAA gave a blanket transfer waiver allowing him to begin playing in December. Waterman averaged 12 points and 4.5 boards that season on 53% shooting from three (he averaged just under 5 attempts a game) and 56% from the field. His three-point shooting percentage was 3rd nationally, according to KenPom.

Noah slowed down some this last season and missed some games due to COVID, but averaged 8 points on 38% shooting from deep. In two seasons at Detroit Mercy he averaged 10 points and 4.2 boards on 44% shooting from three. 169 out his 243 field goal attempts (69%) were threes, so Noah lives at the three-point line. He has at least two years of eligibility remaining, and three if he is granted a medical redshirt from his freshman year. He played in 8 of Niagara’s 32 games, so he should qualify for the medical redshirt. His first season at Detroit Mercy was the COVID year and does not count against his eligibility.

Noah would fill a void in BYU’s frontcourt and complements Fouss and Atiki. Fouss and Atiki in this point in their careers play next to the basket, and Noah does his damage from the perimeter. He would play mainly the four spot, but with his size he can step in at the 5 and can play the three in BYU’s offense. He played a lot of wing at Detroit Mercy.

Below you can watch highlights of Noah canning threes.