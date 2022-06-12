Utah State Running Back Enoch Nawahine Commits to BYU

BYU landed a transfer from Logan as former Utah State running back Enoch Nawahine announced his commitment to BYU.

Nawahine signed with Utah State in 2019 and played with the Aggies for one season before leaving on his two-year Church mission where he was called to South Africa.

Called to serve in the ZAMBIA LUSAKA, SOUTH AFRICA mission Excited to serve the lord and preach the gospel‼️ — Enoch Nawahine (@EnochNawahine) February 12, 2020

Nawahine is a native of Kahuku, Hawaii and prepped at Kahuku High School where he rushed for 985 yards and 11 TDs as a senior. Utah State listed him at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds.

Enoch played in in 10 games for Utah State as as a freshman and carried the ball 16 times for 53 yards to go along with two special teams tackles.

He will come to BYU with 3 years of eligibility remaining plus a redshirt year. Nawahine didn’t specify if he was coming to BYU on scholarship or a walk on.

Christopher Brooks is the undisputed number one back with Lopini Katoa as the number two. Enoch joins guys such as Miles Davis, Jackson McChesney, and Hinckley Ropati as well as full backs Houston Heimuli and Masen Wake.