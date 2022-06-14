3-Star Running Back/Athlete Leo Pulalasi Commits to BYU

BYU added a piece to the 2023 recruiting class as 3-Star running back Leo Pulalasi announced his commitment to BYU.

Pulalasi is rated a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports. The Lakewood, Washington native received an offer from BYU back in late April of this year. He chose the Cougars over offers from Colorado St, Army, Nevada, and a few FCS programs.

Pulalasi is a powerful runner that has an easy time breaking off tacklers. He has great vision to find holes and get to the second level with decent burst. His shiftiness allows him to make moves in tight space to shake defenders. Pulalasi displays a solid pass catching ability as several times he was split out as a wide receiver. He has experience at linebacker, quarterback, and other positions.

Pulalasi is the fifth commitment for BYU’s 2023 class. With several highly recruited 3-star and 4-star players visiting Provo this summer this has potential to be one of the best recruiting classes BYU has ever had as they move into the Big 12. Pulalasi is a solid addition as one of the running backs of the future for BYU.

You can watch highlights from Pulalasi below.