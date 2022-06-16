Arkansas Transfer Jaxson Robinson Commits to BYU

BYU hoops made a huge addition as Arkansas wing Jaxson Robinson committed to BYU. He visited Provo last week.

A 6-foot-6, 185 pound wing from Ada, Oklahoma, Robinson played his first season at Texas A&M before transferring to Arkansas last season. In two seasons for the Aggies and Razorbacks, Robinson played in 30 games (starting 8) and averaged 2.8 points on 38% shooting from the floor.

Jaxson was initially a member of the 2021 recruiting class and a top 50 recruit. He graduated high school a year early and reclassified to the 2020 class, where he was a 4-star recruit and top 70 player. Out of high school Jaxson had offers from Texas A&M, Arkansas, Auburn, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, TCU, Ole Miss and more.

Jaxson entered the transfer portal May 12 and has already transferred once, so he would need a waiver to play immediately since this is his second undergraduate transfer and he entered after the May 1 deadline. He should get a waiver to play immediately since Arkansas added transfers after the May 1 deadline that essentially forced him out. He has three years of eligibility remaining, and four if he’s forced to use a redshirt.

Robinson’s career hasn’t started like he hoped but he has a high ceiling. He is still young, as his freshman season at Texas A&M was essentially his high school senior year and last season was supposed to be his freshman year. He will be 19 years old when the season starts, the second youngest player on BYU’s team. He was a lights out shooter in high school and can score at all three levels.

247 Sports’ Jerry Meyer projected him as a first round NBA draft pick out of high school and gave the below evaluation:

“Good length and strength for a shooting guard. Solid athleticism with body control. Top notch shooter from deep. Has a quick and effortless release. Can score at all three levels. Handles well to get his shot. Adequate passer. Rebounds well. Dangerous offensive rebounder. Projects as a solid wing defender.”

BYU is going after the best players they can, and Robinson absolutely has the ability to be a good Big 12 player. BYU may be short on size, but I still expect them to add a big. Noah Waterman fits that bill. While next year may be a bit short on interior size, BYU is going after the best players they can that can compete in the Big 12 — Robinson fits that mold. If he’s eligible to play immediately, I project him to start at the two at give BYU good perimeter length with Gideon George. Jaxson was known for his shooting out of high school, and BYU would count on him to find that shooting stroke.

You can watch highlights of Jaxson below.