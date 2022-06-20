 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BYU Basketball to Open Season Versus Idaho State; Latest on Non-Conference Schedule

BYU will welcome a familiar face in the season opener.

By Robby McCombs
NCAA Basketball: Gonzaga at Brigham Young

We’re less than five months away from college basketball starting, and BYU’s non-conference schedule is starting to take shape. Idaho State released its full schedule Monday and announced they will play at BYU Monday, November 7. That is the start of the college basketball regular season, meaning the Bengals will be the season opener for both teams.

One storyline to watch is the return of former BYU big man Kolby Lee. Lee redshirted in Dave Rose’s final season and played at BYU in Mark Pope’s first two seasons. He transferred to Dixie State last year but was never on the team after not getting into grad school. He officially signed with Idaho State in April.

The WCC currently has 16 conference games, which means BYU can schedule 15 non-league games. However, WCC and scheduling insider Rocco Miller has reported that the WCC is voting on moving back to 18 games, which would mean BYU’s non-league slate would be reduced to 13 games. BYU currently has 11 games on the books, so they have either 2 or 4 games left to schedule depending on how the vote goes down.

Below is what we know so far of the non-conference schedule.

Teams: Kansas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, USC, Butler, NC State, Dayton, BYU

  • vs Creighton, December 10 (Neutral, Las Vegas)
  • vs Utah, December 17 (Home)
  • vs Weber State, December 22
  • vs UVU (Home)
  • Utah State; I expect it to be in Logan, but could be at Vivint Arena if they continue with the H-H-N rotation

