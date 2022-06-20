BYU Basketball to Open Season Versus Idaho State; Latest on Non-Conference Schedule

We’re less than five months away from college basketball starting, and BYU’s non-conference schedule is starting to take shape. Idaho State released its full schedule Monday and announced they will play at BYU Monday, November 7. That is the start of the college basketball regular season, meaning the Bengals will be the season opener for both teams.

One storyline to watch is the return of former BYU big man Kolby Lee. Lee redshirted in Dave Rose’s final season and played at BYU in Mark Pope’s first two seasons. He transferred to Dixie State last year but was never on the team after not getting into grad school. He officially signed with Idaho State in April.

The WCC currently has 16 conference games, which means BYU can schedule 15 non-league games. However, WCC and scheduling insider Rocco Miller has reported that the WCC is voting on moving back to 18 games, which would mean BYU’s non-league slate would be reduced to 13 games. BYU currently has 11 games on the books, so they have either 2 or 4 games left to schedule depending on how the vote goes down.

According to multiple sources, WCC Presidents and leadership will hold a vote in the coming days on if the conference will move from 16 to 18-games.



Below is what we know so far of the non-conference schedule.

vs Idaho State, November 7 (regular season opener, home)

at San Diego State, November 11 (road)

vs Missouri State, November 16 (home)

(home) Battle 4 Atlantis — November 23-25 in the Bahamas — 3 games

Teams: Kansas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, USC, Butler, NC State, Dayton, BYU