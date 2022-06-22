BYU Football Releases 2022 Fall Camp Roster and Depth Chart

BYU Football Media Day is underway on Tuesday, and with that means an updated roster and depth chart.

A couple notable omissions on the depth chart are Offensive Lineman Keanu Saleapaga and Cornerback Isaiah Herron. Saleapaga wasn’t on the roster the last two seasons but was back for spring ball. Herron is not on the roster for his final season. BYU is currently hosting JUCO DB Mory Bamba for an official visit, signaling Herron may not be on the roster. BYU added redshirt sophomore grad transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally from Vanderbilt, return Micah Harper from injury (who could also play safetfy), and add some freshman newcomers.

Other Roster Notes:

WR Kyson Hall — Jaren’s brother and member of the 2021 recruiting class — in on the roster.

Linebackers Tate Romeny and Bodie Schoonover — both top members of the 2020 recruiting class — are back from their missions and on the roster. Tate is Baylor’s and Gunner’s younger brother.

BYU’s offensive line is extremely deep. In addition to returning proven experience, they add Oregon transfer Kingsley Suamataia, Arizona State transfer Sione Veikoso, Idaho State transfer Sam Dawe, Snow College transfer Lisala Tai, and multiple incoming freshman.

Linebackers Josh and Micah Wilson are younger brothers of Zach Wilson.

Depth Chart Notes: