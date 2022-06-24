2022 JUCO DB Mory Bamba Commits to BYU

BYU added the last piece to their 2022 recruiting class with JUCO defensive back Mory Bamba announcing his commitment to BYU.

Bamba received his first FBS offer from BYU at the beginning of the month. He also received offers from Utah State, Incarnate Word, Austin Peay, and Presbyterian College. Bamba took official visits to Utah State and BYU.

Bamba has one known connection to the BYU program. Tanner Jacobson, a former BYU defensive back, is the football head coach at Tyler Junior College.

Jacobson played at BYU from 2016 to 2018 before becoming a defensive grad assistant from 2019 to 2020. In 2021 he was hired at Snow College to be the defensive backs coach before getting the head coach position at Tyler Junior College in April of this year.

Bamba is listed at 6’3” and 190lbs. He is a long and quick player clocking in with a self-reported 4.34 forty yard dash. He does a great job of keeping his eyes on the quarterback in zone coverage while having the speed to stay with receivers in man coverage. He also shows a good ability to use his hands efficiently to break up passes.

Bamba will add more depth to the BYU secondary and will likely play cornerback. He is the seventh DB to sign with the Cougars in 2022. Bamba will have three years of eligibility and is able to play immediately.

You can watch highlights of Bamba below.