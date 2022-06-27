2023 Running Back Landen Chambers Commits to BYU

BYU added another running back to their 2023 recruiting class as Texas product Landen Chambers announced his commitment to BYU.

Chambers received an offer from BYU in May and took an unofficial visit to the program earlier this month. Chambers chose the Cougars over competing offers from Colorado State, Air Force, Navy, and several other smaller programs.

Chambers is a strong and powerful high school running back. He is listed at 6’0” and 210lbs. He breaks off tacklers easily to get several yards after contact. Watching his film it seems he is never tackled by a solo defender. Chambers also has the speed to be able to pull away from defenders and break off long runs.

Chambers preps at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller, Texas at the 6A level. In his junior season, Chambers ran for 1,757 yards and 25 touchdowns breaking his school’s single season rushing records in both categories. A very dominant rusher averaging nearly 6.6 yards per carry. Chambers also added 20 catches for 216 receiving yards and two scores.

Chambers is the type of running back BYU is recruiting. Big and strong with decent speed to go with it. He is the sixth commitment in BYU’s 2023 recruiting class and second running back with Leo Pulalasi committing earlier this month. BYU continues to have a great summer of recruiting with more to come.

You can watch Chambers’ highlights below.