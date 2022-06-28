2023 LB/Athlete Pierson Watson Commits to BYU

BYU received its second commitment of the week with 2023 linebacker/athlete Pierson Watson announcing his commitment to BYU.

Watson received an offer from BYU two weeks ago after attending BYU’s summer camp. It did not take long for him to commit, choosing the Cougars over competing offers from Nevada, Air Force, Northern Arizona, and South Dakota.

Watson impressed BYU’s coaches at this year’s summer camp earning the linebacker MVP Award.

Watson preps at Coconino High School in Flagstaff, Arizona. He is a tall and long linebacker listed at 6’3” and 210lbs. Watson will bulk up more at BYU but already has a lot of power with his frame. In his junior season, Watson recorded 45 total tackles with 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and a fumble recovery. Watson also played wide receiver and full back on offense.

Watson is expected to play linebacker at BYU. He is the second defensive commitment in BYU’s 2023 class joining DL Stanley Raass.

You can watch Watson’s highlights below.