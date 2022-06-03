BYU Women’s Soccer and Volleyball announce Fall Schedules

BYU Women’s Soccer and Volleyball programs announced their Fall 2022 schedules on Friday morning, giving fans a glimpse of what two of the most popular teams on campus will be competing against.

BYU Women’s soccer is coming off its best ever finish, making it to the national championship game where they held a phenomenal Florida State team goalless through 110 minutes before falling in penalties. The Cougars graduated lots of experience and production, but will return many key contributors.

The Cougars will open the season with a strong non-conference schedule, kicking off at North Carolina on August 13. UNC is NCAA Women soccer’s most successful program with 21 National Championships. They will then play at Cal-State Fullerton before traveling east again to play Ohio State.

BYU will also host SEC teams Alabama and Arkansas in return-leg matchups from previous seasons. BYU will host in-state rivals Utah Valley and Utah while traveling to Utah State for the first time since 2016.

The season will be the last in the WCC before the move to the Big 12.

Women’s Volleyball announced their non-conference schedule for the fall as well. The schedule features home matches against Duke, Washington State, Utah State, Cincinnati, Pitt, and Utah Valley, with road matches at Georgia Tech, Ohio State, and Utah. The Cougars will open the season at home against Rider on August 26.

The news you’ve all been waiting for…our 2022 Non-Conference schedule!! pic.twitter.com/3ChLQZNEAI — BYU Women’s Volleyball (@BYUwvolleyball) June 3, 2022

The Cougars won the WCC Title in 2021 with a perfect 18-0 conference record and reached the Sweet 16. The Cougars ended the season 30-2.