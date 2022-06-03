 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales enters transfer portal

By Tyler Staten
/ new
NCAA Womens Basketball: West Coast Conference Tournament-Gonzaga vs BYU Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

BYU guard Shaylee Gonzales has announced her decision to enter the transfer portal after four years at BYU.

Gonzales led the Cougars in scoring in the three of the four years she was at BYU, with the lone season being the 2019-20 season when she didn’t play after tearing her ACL. Gonzales was BYU’s most consistent player and did not miss a single game in the three seasons she was available. She became a starter as a Freshman, and started 81/88 games in her BYU career.

BYU will need to replace Gonzales and Paisley Harding, BYU’s two leading scorers as they approach the 2022-23 season. Sara Hamson and Maria Albeiro have also graduated. BYU also replaced Head Coach Jeff Judkins after he announced his retirement in April, ending a 21 career as Head Coach at BYU. In May it was announced that former Cougar Amber Whiting would be his replacement.

More From Vanquish The Foe

Loading comments...