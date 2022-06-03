BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales enters transfer portal

BYU guard Shaylee Gonzales has announced her decision to enter the transfer portal after four years at BYU.

Thank you Cougar Nation, #2 out pic.twitter.com/Ha5QsGXmIZ — Shaylee Gonzales (@shayleegonzales) June 3, 2022

Gonzales led the Cougars in scoring in the three of the four years she was at BYU, with the lone season being the 2019-20 season when she didn’t play after tearing her ACL. Gonzales was BYU’s most consistent player and did not miss a single game in the three seasons she was available. She became a starter as a Freshman, and started 81/88 games in her BYU career.

BYU will need to replace Gonzales and Paisley Harding, BYU’s two leading scorers as they approach the 2022-23 season. Sara Hamson and Maria Albeiro have also graduated. BYU also replaced Head Coach Jeff Judkins after he announced his retirement in April, ending a 21 career as Head Coach at BYU. In May it was announced that former Cougar Amber Whiting would be his replacement.