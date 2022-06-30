BYU Basketball Lands Chaminade Transfer Tredyn Christensen

BYU Basketball added another piece to the 2022-2023 roster in Chaminade (Hawaii) transfer Tredyn Christensen. Tredyn confirmed his transfer to me.

The 6-foot-6 guard/forward is a 2019 Westlake HS (Saratoga Springs, Utah) graduate and spent two seasons at Snow College before playing at Division 2 Chaminade last season. Tredyn will join BYU as a walk on.

“There’s a bunch of reasons I chose BYU,” Tredyn told me. “BYU has certain standards that I live by and is back in my home state and closer to family. There are a lot of opportunities at BYU on and off the court, I have family ties to BYU, the culture is something you really can’t find anywhere else, and I’ve always wanted to play at the division 1 level.”

Tredyn has spent the majority of his career playing point guard. Last year at Chaminade he started 12 of 26 games and averaged 5.6 points, 4.2 boards, and 2.3 assists on 48% shooting from the floor. The previous year at Snow College Tredyn averaged 12 points, 6 boards, 3 assists, and 2 assists per game. He played in the Maui Invitational last season versus Notre Dame, Oregon, and Butler. His best game was versus Butler, where he recorded 10 points and 5 boards.

With his size, Tredyn will likely play mostly wing and gives BYU additional size, ball handling, and college experience at the wing. With the free COVID year, he will be a junior this next season. He has already been participating with the team in summer workouts.

You can watch highlights from Tredyn below. The first thing that jumps out is his athleticism. He routinely finishes above the rim and has a vertical jump of 42 inches.