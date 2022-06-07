2023 OT Ethan Thomason Discusses BYU Official Visit

Ethan Thomason was one of the four recruits that had their official visits with BYU this past weekend alongside Walker Lyons, Jackson Bowers, and Hunter Clegg. The four spent the weekend getting to know more about the program, boating on Utah Lake, and even having photoshoots with a cougar.

When asked about getting to take his visit with the other recruits, Thomason told me, “It was great. We were able to talk about our thoughts and how the recruiting process is.”

These players have multiple official visits at the same schools so it’s likely this will not be the last of their discussions with each other.

When asked how this official visit was different from unofficial visits he’s taken Thomason said, “I got to talk with the current players more this time. Also I got to spend more time with coaches one on one. I felt really comfortable with everyone.”

“I hung out with Brayden Keim the most. He was my host,” Thomason said on the players he interacted with. “I had dinner with Harris LaChance and we just talked about what life was like at BYU.” Keim and LaChance both play tackle for the Cougars.

“I talked to Harris about the NFL”, Thomason said. Having multiple BYU players move on to the NFL in recent years is a great pitch for recruiting. Getting a player to the NFL can be a heavy selling point. “It plays a huge factor for me.”

On BYU’s recent success of getting offensive linemen to the pros with guys like Brady Christensen and James Empey, “Those guys weren’t big time recruits coming out of high school if I’m correct. Coach Funk has done a great job developing guys.” BYU having a recent history of producing NFL linemen could help sway Thomason’s decision.

Thomason on areas he is trying to improve going into his senior season: “What I have been improving the most is my athleticism. Being able to be quick and powerful while staying low.” Those are great areas to try to improve with college coaches and the NFL loving athleticism at the tackle position.

Thomason has a busy summer of recruitment ahead. He has official visits with Utah on June 10th and Stanford on June 24th. “I think I want to take my time with the process into the season,” Thomason said on when he will make his decision. “But I might commit to the coaches this summer depending on how I feel.”

Thomason is tall, long, and powerful. At 6’8” and 320lbs he would have no problem fitting in with BYU’s tackle room. With the Cougar’s offensive line improving year after year and sending multiple players to the NFL it’s no wonder why Thomason has a strong interest. Thomason would be an excellent addition for BYU’s first recruiting class heading into the Big 12.