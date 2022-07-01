2023 Athlete Miles Hall Commits to BYU

BYU continues their strong week of recruiting with Miles Hall announcing his commitment to BYU. He joins Landen Chambers and Pierson Watson who also committed to BYU this week.

Hall received an offer in June while attending BYU’s summer camp. Most recently he received the wide receiver MVP at the Elite Underclassman Camp in Salt Lake City. He chose the Cougars over competing offers from Utah State and Idaho State.

Hall preps at Skyline High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is listed at 6’2 and 195lbs and runs a 4.5s 40 yard dash. Hall plays on both sides of the ball playing wide receiver on offense and outside linebacker and strong safety on defense.

In his junior season, Hall caught 36 passes for 426 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, Hall had 30 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one pass break up, and a blocked field goal. BYU’s coaches will have multiple options of where Hall could play.

Hall kicked off the month of July in a good way for the Cougars. With multiple top recruits expected to make their decisions soon, this could be just the beginning of a great month for BYU.

You can watch Hall’s highlights below.