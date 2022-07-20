Report: BYU to Pay Sam Houston 1.2 Million Dollars For 2023 Season Opener

BYU officially announced last week that they will open the 2023 season versus newly-minted FBS member Sam Houston. Assuming the Big 12 goes with nine conference games, that wraps up BYU’s 2023 non-conference schedule along with a home date versus SUU and road game at Arkansas.

Colton Foster — Sports Editor for The Huntsville Item in Huntsville, Texas — reported Wednesday that BYU will pay the Bearkats $1.2M to come to Provo.

BYU was originally scheduled to host Tennessee the same day, but BYU reportedly received a $2M buyout from the Vols to not come to Provo. The $1.2M will essentially come from that buyout money.

The Bearkats are currently a FCS program, but the 2023 season will be their first as a FBS member. They join Conference-USA on July 1, 2023. The Bearkats won the FCS national championship in 2020.

The Sam Houston game will be BYU’s first as a Big 12 member. We should know BYU’s Big 12 conference schedule in October, which will begin after BYU’s road game at Arkansas.

2023 Non-Conference Schedule

September 2 — vs Sam Houston

September 9 — vs SUU

September 16 — at Arkansas