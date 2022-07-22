2023 4-Star TE Jackson Bowers Commits to BYU

BYU landed a big time tight end recruit with Jackson Bowers announcing his commitment to BYU.

Bowers is the first 4-star recruit in BYU’s 2023 class. Bowers is rated a 4-star by seemingly every recruiting outlet including 247 Sports, Rivals, and On3 Sports. He is ranked a Top-20 tight end nationally and a Top-5 player in the state of Arizona.

Bowers received competing offers from all over the country, including twenty-one current Power-5 schools. In April, Bowers narrowed his options down to a top seven. From those seven, Bowers chose BYU over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arizona, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Washington.

Bowers preps at Mountain View High School in Mesa, AZ. He is a big and strong player coming in at 6’5” and 225lbs. In his junior season, Bowers had 47 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdowns.

Bowers is very much a traditional tight end. Big and strong with great pass catching ability paired with violent and powerful blocking. He does a great job of using his body to create space and uses his height to his advantage when catching the ball. A lot of what Bowers brings to the table cannot be seen on a box score. Whether he’s standing up or has his hand in the dirt he is very capable of getting in front of defenders and powering through them.

In June, Bowers was one of four recruits that took their official visits to BYU together along with Walker Lyons, Ethan Thomason, and Hunter Clegg. Clegg recently commit to Stanford. It is anticipated the others will be making their own decisions soon. BYU fans will be eager to see if Lyons and Thomason follow Bowers to Provo.

This summer has been busy for BYU’s recruiting efforts and this commitment shows BYU is doing something right. A player like Bowers is a huge addition and can be one of the foundational pieces as BYU moves to the Big 12 in 2023.

You can watch highlights of Bowers below.