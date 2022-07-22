BYU Player Ratings in Madden 23

Madden released their full player ratings Friday morning, meaning we have a chance to see where former BYU players are rated. We look at all 19 players in the game, from Fred Warner to Samson Nacua. James Empey, Matt Bushman, and Neil Pau’u weren’t included by Madden.

Fred Warner — 94 OVR

The All-Pro is the highest rated middle linebacker in the game. Fred comes with a perfect 99 awareness rating.

Kyle Van Noy — 78 OVR

Van Noy joins the Chargers this year and is still going strong as he approaches a decade in the league.

Jamaal Williams — 77 OVR

Jamaal leads the charge of BYU’s three running backs. His 98 fumble rating is second best in the game.

Michael Davis — 74 OVR

Davis has made a nice career for himself and is BYU’s highest rated DB.

Zach Wilson — 73 OVR

Zach came in a bit lower than maybe some would have thought, but his throwing power is the fifth highest for all QBs.

Taysom Hill — 72 OVR

Taysom is listed as a tight end for the first time. He’ll still be a valuable weapon for trick plays and special packages. His 82 Break Tackle and 85 Truck rating are the highest for all tight ends.

Daniel Sorensen — 70 OVR

Sorensen joins Taysom on the Saints after several years on the Chiefs.

Sione Takitaki — 70 OVR

Harvey Langi — 68 OVR

Tyler Allgeier — 67 OVR

Tyler’s overall rating is 12th highest for rookie running backs.

Khyiris Tonga — 67 OVR

Brady Christensen — 67 OVR

Ty’Son Williams — 67 OVR

Dax Milne — 66 OVR

Kai Nacua — 66 OVR

Chris Wilcox — 64 OVR

Wilcox’s 93 speed rating is the highest for any former BYU player and tied 18th for all corners.

Troy Warner — 62 OVR

Zayne Anderson — 62 OVR

Samson Nacua — 59 OVR