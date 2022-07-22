BYU Player Ratings in Madden 23

Madden released their full player ratings Friday morning, meaning we have a chance to see where former BYU players are rated. We look at all 19 players in the game, from Fred Warner to Samson Nacua. James Empey, Matt Bushman, and Neil Pau’u weren’t included by Madden.
Fred Warner — 94 OVR
The All-Pro is the highest rated middle linebacker in the game. Fred comes with a perfect 99 awareness rating.
Kyle Van Noy — 78 OVR
Van Noy joins the Chargers this year and is still going strong as he approaches a decade in the league.
Jamaal Williams — 77 OVR
Jamaal leads the charge of BYU’s three running backs. His 98 fumble rating is second best in the game.
Michael Davis — 74 OVR
Davis has made a nice career for himself and is BYU’s highest rated DB.
Zach Wilson — 73 OVR
Zach came in a bit lower than maybe some would have thought, but his throwing power is the fifth highest for all QBs.
Taysom Hill — 72 OVR
Taysom is listed as a tight end for the first time. He’ll still be a valuable weapon for trick plays and special packages. His 82 Break Tackle and 85 Truck rating are the highest for all tight ends.
Daniel Sorensen — 70 OVR
Sorensen joins Taysom on the Saints after several years on the Chiefs.
Sione Takitaki — 70 OVR
Harvey Langi — 68 OVR
Tyler Allgeier — 67 OVR
Tyler’s overall rating is 12th highest for rookie running backs.
Khyiris Tonga — 67 OVR
Brady Christensen — 67 OVR
Ty’Son Williams — 67 OVR
Dax Milne — 66 OVR
Kai Nacua — 66 OVR
Chris Wilcox — 64 OVR
Wilcox’s 93 speed rating is the highest for any former BYU player and tied 18th for all corners.
Troy Warner — 62 OVR
Zayne Anderson — 62 OVR
Samson Nacua — 59 OVR
Loading comments...